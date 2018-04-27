These Guys Just Won Prom With Their Snazzy Suits

Normally, prom fashion is allllllll about the the dress. Teenage girls spend months thinking about what they're going to wear. However, we've found a group of guys who are flipping stereotypical fashion commentary on it's head.

Forget about that boring suit or tux from Al's Formal Wear. Black and white is so last year. 2018 is all about going big and bold with color and patterns.

Is that the American flag and the Texas flag standing next each other? What about that tiger print? It's hard to choose a favorite, out eyes are drawn to so many places.