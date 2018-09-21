If Asked, Could You Cut A Watermelon In Triangles?
Do you slice your own watermelon or do you buy it precut? If asked, could you slice a watermelon up in traditional triangles?
Sounds easy right? WRONG! Apparently, people don't know how to cut a whole watermelon. For starters, everyone seems to go for the cleaver. Why? A simple knife will do! Not to mention, most people can't seem to wrap their brain around getting triangles out of the oval shaped melon.
Whew! Ok, at least a few people get it right.