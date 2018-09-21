If Asked, Could You Cut A Watermelon In Triangles?

Do you slice your own watermelon or do you buy it precut? If asked, could you slice a watermelon up in traditional triangles?

Sounds easy right? WRONG! Apparently, people don't know how to cut a whole watermelon. For starters, everyone seems to go for the cleaver. Why? A simple knife will do! Not to mention, most people can't seem to wrap their brain around getting triangles out of the oval shaped melon.

Video of 50 People Try to Cut a Watermelon | Epicurious

Whew! Ok, at least a few people get it right.