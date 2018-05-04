Thousands Ordered To Evacuate The Big Island Of Hawaii As Kilauea Erupts

Sirens sounded off on Thursday afternoon on the Big Island of Hawaii, calling for an evacuation of residents of the Leilani Estates in Puna after Kilauea began to erupt.

It started spewing lava into the air as high as 150 feet into the air, while emitting deadly gases. It also came with a 5.0 magnitude earthquake and a 492 foot split in the ground of bubbling lava.

Geologist are still warning that the eruption is ongoing. Governor David Ige has declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard for help.

Check out some of the insane footage coming out of Hawaii, including this video from Jeremiah Osuna who sent his drone over the crack in the ground spewing lava.

Wow! Crazy how nature can be so beautiful one moment, then so terrifying the next.