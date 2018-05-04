Thousands Ordered To Evacuate The Big Island Of Hawaii As Kilauea Erupts
Sirens sounded off on Thursday afternoon on the Big Island of Hawaii, calling for an evacuation of residents of the Leilani Estates in Puna after Kilauea began to erupt.
It started spewing lava into the air as high as 150 feet into the air, while emitting deadly gases. It also came with a 5.0 magnitude earthquake and a 492 foot split in the ground of bubbling lava.
Geologist are still warning that the eruption is ongoing. Governor David Ige has declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard for help.
Check out some of the insane footage coming out of Hawaii, including this video from Jeremiah Osuna who sent his drone over the crack in the ground spewing lava.
This drone video shows lava spewing from ground cracks near a Hawaiian neighborhood. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Thursday red lava emerged on Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, prompting evacuations for the 1,500 residents in the area. The U.S. Geological Survey says new ground cracks were reported Thursday afternoon. Hot vapor emerged from a crack and began spattering lava. The USGS says areas downslope of the erupting vent are at risk of being covered by lava. But scientists say new vents and outbreaks could occur — and it's not possible to say where.
Head over to @staradvertiser for a drone video from Leilani Estates on #Hawaii island. #kilauea #lavaflow
Wow! WILD Activity at Puʻu ʻOʻo vent after todays #hawaii 5.0 #Earthquake!! We had 2 smaller ones right after, 2.5 & 2.7. Mahalo to our friend for Catching and sharing this with us!! Video @volcanoinnhawaii
Kilauea eruption reaches Leilani Estates. Visit KHON2.com for the latest information. #lava #volcano #hawaii
Wow! Crazy how nature can be so beautiful one moment, then so terrifying the next.