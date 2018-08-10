Check Out This Texas Themed Bar In Tokyo

Fellow Texans, if you ever find yourself in Tokyo and missing home...there's a bar for that.

The bar is called Little Texas and it looks like Texas swag threw up all over the place. They've got everything from the Texas flag to Texas and Texas A&M logos to longhorns on the wall. And of course it wouldn't be complete without a little country karaoke (feel free to watch some of that karaoke HERE). Not to mention, it looks like they might hand out cowboy hats at the door.

#iwasforcedtogohere A post shared by mavtastic (@mavtastic) on Apr 7, 2016 at 8:30am PDT

Just so you know, this place gets pretty good reviews. In fact, it gets 4 stars on TripAdvisor.