Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin With A Cover Of "Natural Woman"

After a tribute like this, Ariana Grande can lick all the dang donuts she wants!

On Thursday night, singer Ariana Grande made an epic appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She paid tribute to the late and great Aretha Franklin the only way she knows how to...she sang. Along with The Roots as her backup band, Ariana sang the most amazing cover of "Natural Woman."

Video of Ariana Grande and The Roots Perform &quot;Natural Woman&quot; in Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Of course the audience and Fallon himself were feeling it. However, Ariana apparently put all her emotions into this very moment. People backstage said she broke down and cried her eyes out after the performance was over. Honestly, we don't know how she held it together on stage!