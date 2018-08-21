Aikman, Emmitt, & Moose, Just A Few Dallas Cowboys Legends Hanging Out

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Daryl Johnston spent years working together on the field. Their leadership and skills led them to three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. However, they're so much more than just athletes. They're good people who have remained friends throughout the years.

It's been years since these three were seen on the field together, but according to Aikman, they're...

"Teammates for life!"

Aikman, Emmitt, and Moose spent Monday night hanging out and serving others. Actually, our favorite former Dallas Cowboys were waiters for the night at the TACA Charity Dinner at Fearings in Dallas.

And according to Dean Fearing himself, no one dropped a plate!

So cool!