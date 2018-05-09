Troy Aikman Is Opening A Restaurant At The New Texas Rangers Complex In Arlington

On Tuesday, former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman was spotted taking a tour around the new stadium area and complex for the Texas Rangers. Better known as Texas Live will be the future home for Aikman's new bar and restaurant in Arlington.

Aikman has been looking to make the jump to restaurateur for a while now. Aikman says...

"This was inspired by a lot of the great Texas beer halls."

Naturally, he's calling the place Troy's. The 10,000 square foot space will feature an outdoor patio, indoor and outdoor areas for live music, and of course big screens so fans can watch all their games.

Now if you're expecting this place to ooze Dallas Cowboys, sorry, it's not that kind of place. Aikman says...

"It isn't a shrine to my stuff or my career."

You can expect Troy's to open around August or September.