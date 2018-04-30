Trump Will Speak At NRA Convention In Dallas

Looks like the President is coming to town this week.

According to a White House official, President Trump will be speaking at the NRA convention later on this week, which starts this Thursday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. While we don't know the exact date he will be speaking, there is speculation that it will be sometime on Friday, May 4th.

Not to mention Mike Pence will be along for the ride too. He'll be speaking at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum on Friday.

If you're interested in going to the NRA Convention, you must register. Registration starts on Thursday from 2PM to 6PM.