TxDOT To Remove $1.3 Billion In Late Toll Road Fees

If you received a late fee from the Texas Department of Transportation between 2007 and March 1, 2018, and failed to pay it, you might be off the hook.

TxDOT just announced that any fees accumulated during that time period will be waived, amounting to over $1.3 billion in waived fees. Customers will now see a new late fee on their statement of $4 following 30 days of nonpayment, as determined by Senate Bill 312, and TxDOT clarified that any late fees that appear on those statements still need to be paid.

TxDOT is waiving the fees after a year-long investigation found TxDOT sent 2.2 million debtor accounts to collections last year alone, and after it was revealed some toll users owed over thousands of dollars in late fees alone, and some statements were even sent to the wrong addresses.

It could take up to a few weeks for the late fees to be removed from statement, and this only applies to TxDOT toll roads, a list of which can be found HERE.

Via NBC DFW