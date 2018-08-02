Even TxDOT Doesn't Want You To Do The Keke Challenge
August 2, 2018
Has anyone else noticed that TxDOT has upped their sign game?
While driving in DFW, you may have noticed a few changes to the TxDOT signs. In the last year, TxDOT went from serious to funny in a new campaign to get people to buckle up. The days of "Click It or Ticket" are over, they've been replaced with "Awwwwww, Snap Your Seat Belt."
Well, TxDOT has added a new sign into the mix. Of course they had to acknowledge the Keke Challenge.
Hahahahahahaha! Sage words of wisdom too!