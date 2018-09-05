Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens An Acting Job After He Was Job Shamed For Working At Trader Joe's

Good news for former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens!!! He has a new gig with Tyler Perry!

Elvin aka Geoffrey Owens recently made headlines after someone snapped a picture of him as a cashier at Trader Joe's. While Owens is between acting jobs, he works as a cashier. No big deal, right? Wrong. The pic went viral immediately, but for all the wrong reasons. Instead of saluting the side hustle, people job shamed him.

Of course, numerous actors came to his defense. Brooklyn Nine Nine's Terry Crews talked about he swept floors after the NFL.

I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/8mseCpaIqz — terrycrews (@terrycrews) September 2, 2018

Patricia Heaton mentioned that she summarized depositions while she was on Thirtysomething.

Again, why is this news? When I worked on “Thirtysomething” I was also summarizing depositions to pay my rent. Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way! https://t.co/8tgvW3iixr — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 2, 2018

As if that wasn't enough, Tyler Perry has also jumped in Owens' corner, not only defending his job, but offering him an acting gig too! And get this...it's on OWN's #1 hit drama!!!

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

See kids, hard work really does pay off.