Cow Nails With Working Udders Should NEVER Be A Thing

Think fingernails can't get any more complicated than gel nails and crystals? You'd be WRONG!

Get ready. We're warning you. These nails are full on crazy! There's a nail art chain in Russia that 's creating some pretty weird nails for their clients. Everything from working cow udders to pooping butts and even fake nails that look like teeth. It's horrifying yet kind of impressive that someone has the ability to create this very, very strange art for your hands.

Let's ease you in. We'll start with the cow nails that squirt milk!

If you're still here, how about these nails that poop! Yes, that is a butt and a toilet.

Or you could try nails that pee.

What about these nails that literally stare back at you.

Celebrate your birthday with a manicure!

OMG! Those are teeth!

If you dare, feel free to browse around their Instagram page. It's a whole lotta crazy. Click HERE to see more. This feed will keep you entertained allllll day!