U.S. Army Surgeons In El Paso Successfully Grew An New Ear On A Soldier's Forearm

Private Shamika Burrage was in a car accident back in 2016. While driving, she blew a tire that send her car into a spin, flipping it several times. In the accident, she lost her ear. However, thanks to modern technology and a few amazing doctors, she's currently growing a new ear...on her forearm!

Doctors at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso took cartilage from Burrage's rib cage in order to create the new ear. Once the cartilage was shaped, doctors attached it under the skin of her forearm so it could grow and form arteries, veins, and nerves.

Doctors Grow New Ear Grown on Soldier's Forearm https://t.co/bHdxSj9Pat — mahjacat (@anitra_larae) May 11, 2018

Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III, chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery said...

"The whole goal is by the time she's done with all this, it looks good, it's sensate, and in five years if somebody doesn't know her they won't notice."

Burrage has already had several surgeries to repair her ear, including one surgery where doctors were able to reopen the ear canal so she could hear again. Just two more surgeries and her ear reconstruction will be complete.