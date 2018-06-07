Val Kilmer Will Return As The Iceman In Top Gun 2

Get ready for gratuitous jaw clenches! The Iceman is back!!!

Ok Top Gun fans, it's IMDB official that Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the most anticipated sequel for the last 30 years. However, Paramount has declined to comment on the news, but Val has been spotted hanging out around the hotel the studio has been using for production.

Of course this isn't the first time we've heard rumors that Val will be back for TG2. You may remember back in 2015, when Val himself alluded to the idea that he had already said "yes" to the role before there was even a script. You can read his original post below...

Looks like he was right after all!