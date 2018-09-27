Goldie Hawn Shares A Sweet Picture With Her Daughter, A Very Pregnant Kate Hudson
Goldie Hawn has another grand baby on the way. Her daughter, another famous actress you might have heard of, Kate Hudson is pregnant with baby #3.
While it looks like Kate is due any day now, that's not stopping her form getting work done. Kate and Goldie recently teamed up for a new line with Fabletics. It's the MindUP collection in which 50% of the proceeds will benefit the MindUP Hawn Foundation. Goldie's foundation was created to help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and life.
The new line of athleisure went active online on Wednesday. And Goldie posted an adorable pic of herself with a very pregnant Kate to commemorate the event.
It makes my heart so happy to announce the launch of the Fabletics❤️MindUP collection! Not only is this my first collaboration with @katehudson and @fabletics, but 50% of net proceeds benefit @mindup_hawnfoundation to help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and life. The full collection is available in-store and online worldwide! Link in bio.
Of course Kate shared some behind the scenes footage of their photo shoot.
Excited for this! -- @officialgoldiehawn #Repost @fabletics ・・・ “I see children as bundles of pure potential and wanted to create a program that helped children grow, learn and lead a very different kind of world.” - Goldie Hawn TOMORROW: The first ever collaboration with @officialgoldiehawn and @katehudson benefiting @mindup_hawnfoundation - a program that provides a richer learning experience for students and returns the joy of teaching to teachers. 50% of net proceeds from the collection will benefit MindUp. You don’t want to miss it.
Like mother like daughter! These two just ooze joy!