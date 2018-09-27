Goldie Hawn Shares A Sweet Picture With Her Daughter, A Very Pregnant Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn has another grand baby on the way. Her daughter, another famous actress you might have heard of, Kate Hudson is pregnant with baby #3.

While it looks like Kate is due any day now, that's not stopping her form getting work done. Kate and Goldie recently teamed up for a new line with Fabletics. It's the MindUP collection in which 50% of the proceeds will benefit the MindUP Hawn Foundation. Goldie's foundation was created to help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and life.

The new line of athleisure went active online on Wednesday. And Goldie posted an adorable pic of herself with a very pregnant Kate to commemorate the event.

Of course Kate shared some behind the scenes footage of their photo shoot.

Like mother like daughter! These two just ooze joy!