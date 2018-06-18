A Very Special Father's Day For New Texas Ranger Jose Trevino, Gets A Walk-Off Single

June 18, 2018
Jose_Trevino

(Photo by Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports)

If you need another reason to love baseball, we give you Jose Trevino's walk-off single.

Jose just got called up last week, and the rookie had his first major league hit on Saturday. But it was his walk-off single to win the game Sunday that everyone is talking about - especially since Trevino just became a first-time father just one week ago.

Rangers score four in the 9th, walk off against the Rockies.

The rookie gets baptized. --

That and memories of his own father were on Trevino's mind as emotions overwhelmed the Rangers' catcher, and now his very special Father's Day has gone viral. You can watch the video HERE!

