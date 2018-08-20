Chip & Joanna Gaines Single-Handedly Resurrected Waco, Which Is Now #1 In Texas For Hotel Occupancy

Looks like Chip and Joann Gaines did a lot more for the city of Waco than just fix up old houses. In fact, the Fixer Upper couple resurrected Waco making a hotspot for tourism.

For the first time ever, Waco's hotel occupancy rates rank #1 in the state of Texas. According to Source Strategies Inc., Waco leads Texas with an 82.7 percent hotel occupancy rate. That's a 7.1 percent increase from just last year. Waco hotels reportedly did $86,544,429 in business last year. Not to mention, there are currently seven hotels under construction in Waco, gearing up to add another 795 into the mix.

Now of course, Baylor University is responsible for some of that, however, Chip, Jo, and their Magnolia Market brings in around 33,000 visitors weekly! They call it the "Magnolia Effect."

Magical ✨ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

Now, if those hotels were really smart...they'd hire Chip and Jo to redecorate.