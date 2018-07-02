Wanna Toilet Paper A House? There's A Drone For That!

The ancient art of toilet papering a house just got a little easier.

Thank you Lord for technology! Yep, there's a drone for that! With the help of Teal Drones in Salt Lake City, you'll barely have to leave your own home to TP that mean teacher's house. All you have to do it put a couple of toilet paper rolls on the drone and let it do it's thing.

Now, we don't exactly know the drone's reach, but it looks like you could sit inside the car, while running of course, in the event you need to escape quickly.

Brilliant!