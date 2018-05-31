Want Good Food For A Good Cause? Check Out Bonton Farms

Do you love fresh, healthy produce?

If you've listened to the Morning Show for any length of time, you may have heard us talk about Bonton Farms - an urban farm in south Dallas that's dedicated to providing good food to people who live in the heart of one Dallas' food deserts.

When it takes several hours round-trip to go get groceries, people tend to eat whatever the can find at convenience stores and the drive-thru - leading to malnutrition, and health issues such as heart disease and diabetes.

With forty separate, identifiable food deserts within the city limits, it's an enormous problem - but every once in a while, Bonton finds itself with a bigger crop than they have room to keep. So, whether you own a locally-sourced restaurant, have a food charity or pantry, or just want some of the tastiest farm-grown food you'll ever enjoy, Bonton is inviting you to come get some!

Call sales manager Patrick Wright, but hurry. Bonton needs to sell what it has to harvest more (and make sure you ask about Bonton's peaches, and their truly amazing honey butter). Not only will you dine on great food grown with love, but you'll also be helping a terrific cause.