Watch 2 Lynxes Have An Argument In The Middle Of The Road

There's a reason why all of our national parks have warning signs about animals. Long story short, they're dangerous!

Take this mama moose for example, who really doesn't appreciate mountain bikers getting anywhere near her.

Video of Protective mother moose charges cyclist

Oh, yeah. That's going to leave a mark.

Then, there's the viral video of two Canadian lynxes having a roadside chat. These exchanges aren't caught on camera very often, and most experts say what we're watching is a territorial dispute.

Video of CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lynx stare down over territory

