Watch An Adorable Raccoon In A Santa Suit Eating Grapes While Listening To Christmas Carols

May 1, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Well, our day is made and it's all thanks to this glorious raccoon!

What more could you possibly want in a viral video? This adorable little trash panda is wearing a Santa suit, while listening to his favorite Christmas carols, while eating grapes! And just for fun, he's sitting on a space themed couch next to a Christmas tree!

It's official. we;ve reached the end of the internet. Nothing we find today will be better than this.

