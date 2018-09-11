Marvel Fight Scenes Set To ABBA's Music Is Hilariously Awesome!

September 11, 2018
Several Marvel fight scenes just got a very 80s makeover. Forget about Mama Mia, it's all about Thor, Captain America, and Black Panther dance fighting to the tune of ABBA.

Yes, someone set all the major Marvel fight scenes to the music of ABBA! Obviously, these movies are normally somewhat serious, but paired with ABBA they're suddenly hilarious and fun!

Thor and Dancing Queen are a match made in heaven!

Good news! Dancing Queen works for Black Panther too!

However, Bucky's death set to SOS somehow gets a little more dramatic.

You're welcome!

 

