Marvel Fight Scenes Set To ABBA's Music Is Hilariously Awesome!

Several Marvel fight scenes just got a very 80s makeover. Forget about Mama Mia, it's all about Thor, Captain America, and Black Panther dance fighting to the tune of ABBA.

Yes, someone set all the major Marvel fight scenes to the music of ABBA! Obviously, these movies are normally somewhat serious, but paired with ABBA they're suddenly hilarious and fun!

a tumblr user set the fight scene in winter soldier to abba and there is truly no dignified way to tell you all i almost wet my pants laughing https://t.co/vC8QVO3Pl7 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 3, 2018

Thor and Dancing Queen are a match made in heaven!

Thor: Rangarok but instead of Immigrant Song it's Dancing Queen by Abba pic.twitter.com/VB69PNl2il — jazmin -- (@thorsbanners) August 8, 2018

Good news! Dancing Queen works for Black Panther too!

However, Bucky's death set to SOS somehow gets a little more dramatic.

Hi. Here is Bucky Barnes falling to his death set to S.O.S by ABBA. pic.twitter.com/Haj6EvQhcM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 6, 2018

You're welcome!