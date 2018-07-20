It's The Real-Life Carl & Dug From The Movie "Up"

July 20, 2018
balloons
It's no secret that Pixar loves to make us cry. Seriously, who can actually say they didn't cry during the movie "Up"? Of course it has a happy ending and a lot of funny moments along the way. And it's impossible not to fall in love with Carl and Dug.

Get ready for the best "Up" cosplay of all time. We've found the real-life Carl and Dug!

"Adventure is out there!" ------ (--: @fozzcook) #UP #goldenretriever

A post shared by Dogs Of Instagram (@lnsta_dogs) on

Love, love, love!!!

