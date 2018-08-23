Check Out This Totally Texas Ride! Looks Like A Giant Armadillo!
August 23, 2018
Can you say made in Texas? Or at the very least made by a Texan.
It's a golf cart that looks like an armadillo! Actually, more like is an armadillo since you can get inside and drive it! Of course no armadillo cart would be complete without a Texas flag attached to the back. It's as if the armadillo is waving it himself.
If i'm gonna be stuck in traffic, I want to be stuck in this ride #TEXTRA . . . Built by: Chris Halstead (insta: @mayor_bee)
This guy is awesome, but he needs a name, right? Maybe Chuck, after Chuck Norris?