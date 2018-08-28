Weird Al Finally Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Then Does Sexy Poses All Over It

After nearly 30 years of creating hilarious parody songs, Weird Al finally got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Monday, the comedian...the actor...the singer was honored on Hollywood Blvd. with his very own star. Of course he's excited, but he did have one very specific request from people passing by. He said...

"I’m sorry I even have to say this, I don’t want to even have to ask this, but I…Please don’t pick-ax my star, okay guys? I know it’s all the rage these days, but that’s not cool, just please don’t do that."

That's a reference to Trump's star which has now been vandalized with a pick axe twice!

Of course no one was more excited than Weird Al himself. It's a big deal to get your own star. Naturally, he did all sorts of poses with his star for the cameras, including a few sexy ones. He got down on the ground and rolled around beside it, and gently brushed those beautiful curls out of his face.

Congrats Weird Al! No one is more deserving of that star!