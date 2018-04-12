weird_al

Weird Al Performed A Legit Cover Of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell"

April 12, 2018
It's hard to take Weird Al as a serious musician. Not because he can't sing, or a lack of talent, but because his song parodies are hilarious. However, some new video footage has emerged from one of his concerts that will make you think differently.

While doing a live show in Carmel, Indiana, Weird Al did a completely legit cover of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell." And it's crazy good!

This isn't the first time Weird Al has done a legit cover either. In fact, in the last few months, he's done a different cover at several of his shows. Here's Smash Mouth's "Allstar."

And here's Tom Petty's "Refugee."

Wow! We are blown away!

 

