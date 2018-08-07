Mark Hamill Suggests Replacing Donald Trump's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Carrie Fisher

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized several times since he took office. Just two weeks ago, a man went after it with a pickax for the second time within the year.

With no real way to protect the star, West Hollywood took it to the city council. After a unanimous vote, the West Hollywood City Council has decided to remove Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Based on the mayor's tweet, the hashtags would imply that this is a permanent decision.

If it is permanant, they're going to need someone to replace Trump. Cue Mark Hamill with a replacement. He's proposing a star for his late friend and costar Carrie Fisher.

Wait, what! Carrie Fisher doesn't already have a star! That's crazy!

