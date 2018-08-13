This Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Meme Has Fans Crying

Dallas_Cowboys

As we get ready for the Dallas Cowboys to start another football season, why not start off with a depressing fun fact! 

It's been 22 years since America's team won the Super Bowl. Yep, 22 very long years. And to make matters worse, if you recorded that 1996 Super Bowl on a VHS tape, you won't be able to watch it!

It's the meme that's got all Cowboys fans all over the world crying...and feeling old.

Nooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

