Whataburger Pulls White Buns & Texas Toast Due To Quality Issues

What's up with the buns in Texas?!?!?!?!

Less than 24 hours after Whataburger spent the day trolling In and Out for closing their stores over buns, the Texas restaurant chain finds themselves in the same predicament. While Whataburger isn't shutting their doors, but they did pull all the white buns and Texas toast from the pantry.

Just like In and Out, there was a "quality issue" with the buns. Whataburger isn't saying what's wrong with the buns, however, they did release this statement...

"We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. There’s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun’s flavor caused by an unbalance in the yeast, and we want to make sure our customers get the best product. We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge. Customers visiting a restaurant experiencing a shortage of buns can enjoy extended breakfast hours until 1pm today."

This bun shortage affects DFW, East Texas, West Texas, and Northwest Arkansas. Hopefully things will be back on track at Whataburger within the next few days.