Check Out This Whataburger Themed Dorm Room

Whatadorm!!!!

For incoming college freshmen, one of the most exciting things about college is getting your dorm room ready for the fall semester. It's a chance to make a statement that is all your own...whether you chose to cover the room in hot bikini clad women or drape your room in all things Whataburger.

Meet Enrique, who really, really loves Whataburger. He's not just a college student, he's also a Whataburger super fan whose dorm room is now dripping in spicy ketchup, honey butter biscuits, and those classic Whataburger orange and white stripes. Yes, he's created the Whatadorm!

OMG! How cute are those sandwich sticker pillows! And is that a fancy ketchup blanket?!?!?!?! We LOVE it!