What's Your Royal Name?
May 18, 2018
While we may not be royalty, it's always fun to pretend.
Ok, raise your hand if you're planning a royal wedding watching party. Are you serving tea and crumpets? Are you planning to wear a hat for the occasion? Is your house currently decorated with British flags?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you NEED a fancy royal name to go with your party. Don't worry, it's super easy! Here's what you do...
Lady Lucell Gingersnap of Emigh. #fancy #royalname #addyoursplease!
Here's to you Lady Grace Snickerdoodle of Ervay.