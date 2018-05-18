What's Your Royal Name?

May 18, 2018
royal_wedding_prince_harry_meghan_markle

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

While we may not be royalty, it's always fun to pretend.

Ok, raise your hand if you're planning a royal wedding watching party. Are you serving tea and crumpets? Are you planning to wear a hat for the occasion? Is your house currently decorated with British flags? 

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you NEED a fancy royal name to go with your party. Don't worry, it's super easy! Here's what you do...

Lady Lucell Gingersnap of Emigh. #fancy #royalname #addyoursplease!

A post shared by Kristi Barton-Calcagno (@kristicee) on

Here's to you Lady Grace Snickerdoodle of Ervay.

