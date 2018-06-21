While Filming "Harry Potter & The Goblet Of Fire" Daniel Radcliffe Got A Group Shot Underwater Then Sent It As His Christmas Card

Daniel Radcliffe goes all out when it comes to Christmas.

Back in 2005, while filming the underwater scenes on "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Daniel Radcliffe managed to round up the entire cast and crew for a pic...underwater. Of course you can only imagine the level of difficulty to get that shot. Surprisingly, everyone is smiling and looking at the camera. There is one dude back in the back who looks like he's about to float away, but it's still an impressive picture.

Daniel Radcliffe then took that pic to the next level, photoshopping reindeer antlers and Rudolph noses on everyone so he could send it out as his Christmas card!

Awesome!