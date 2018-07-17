The Rock's Daughter Compliments His "Boobies" During A Swim Lesson

July 17, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
the_rock

(Photo by Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Out of the mouths of babes. There's no filter, they just say whatever comes to mind.

It looks like the Rock's 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, already has a pretty good sense of humor. While getting a swim lesson from dear old dad, she was preoccupied with his pecs. Or as she like to call them, "boobies." In fact, she made a point to compliment her daddy's "brown boobies."

Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim. Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. ---- Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Too cute!

Tags: 
The Rock
Dwayne Johnson
Daughter
Swimming Lessons
boobies
pecs