Who Knew Texas Had Pink Bluebonnets???
Isn't it funny how you can live in Texas your entire life and just now discover pink bluebonnets! Who knew???
While they are rare, pink bluebonnets really do exist. According to the legend, the pink bluebonnet is extra special. They only grow downstream from the mission Alamo. You can read the full story HERE. As the legend says...
"It's not only a pretty flower, but a symbol for the struggle to survive and a memory of those who died so that Texas could be free."
Believe it or not, but bluebonnets actually come in a variety of different colors. They also come in white, red, maroon, and lavender too! Just a few bluebonnet facts you can take with you to work tomorrow.