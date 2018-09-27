Will Smith Celebrates Turning 50 With A Bungee Jump Off A Helicopter Into The Grand Canyon

September 27, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
will_smith

(Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Will Smith might be the bravest 50-year-old person on this Earth.

On Tuesday, the Fresh Prince turned the big 5-0. The commemorate the day, he went bungee jumping. And this isn't just any ole bungee jump. The man jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

According to Big Will, this jump has been 6 months in the making.

6 months in the making... #willsmiththejump

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Of the entire family came out to watch.

My Squad holding me down for my big 5-0. We’re gonna start live streaming on my YouTube soon, link in bio #willsmiththejump

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

In fact, his wife Jada might have had the best reaction to his jump.

You know you’re doing something crazy when your Wife & your X-Wife are in TOTAL AGREEMENT! #Repost @jadapinkettsmith ・・・ Congrats @willsmith! You did it! But no more! @shereezampino almost had a Heart Attack!--

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

And it looks like we're in for crazy Will Smith stunts. He's planning to celebrate all 365 days!

First Day of 50! I’m just getting started. I’m gonna celebrate for 365 days. #willsmiththejump --: @alansilfen

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Tags: 
Will Smith
bungee jump
grand canyon
Helicopter
birthday. 50-years-old