Will Smith Celebrates Turning 50 With A Bungee Jump Off A Helicopter Into The Grand Canyon

Will Smith might be the bravest 50-year-old person on this Earth.

On Tuesday, the Fresh Prince turned the big 5-0. The commemorate the day, he went bungee jumping. And this isn't just any ole bungee jump. The man jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Video of Will Smith Bungee Jumps Out of a Helicopter!

According to Big Will, this jump has been 6 months in the making.

6 months in the making... #willsmiththejump A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Sep 25, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Of the entire family came out to watch.

In fact, his wife Jada might have had the best reaction to his jump.

And it looks like we're in for crazy Will Smith stunts. He's planning to celebrate all 365 days!