Will Smith Celebrates Turning 50 With A Bungee Jump Off A Helicopter Into The Grand Canyon
Will Smith might be the bravest 50-year-old person on this Earth.
On Tuesday, the Fresh Prince turned the big 5-0. The commemorate the day, he went bungee jumping. And this isn't just any ole bungee jump. The man jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
According to Big Will, this jump has been 6 months in the making.
Of the entire family came out to watch.
My Squad holding me down for my big 5-0. We’re gonna start live streaming on my YouTube soon, link in bio #willsmiththejump
In fact, his wife Jada might have had the best reaction to his jump.
You know you’re doing something crazy when your Wife & your X-Wife are in TOTAL AGREEMENT! #Repost @jadapinkettsmith ・・・ Congrats @willsmith! You did it! But no more! @shereezampino almost had a Heart Attack!--
And it looks like we're in for crazy Will Smith stunts. He's planning to celebrate all 365 days!
First Day of 50! I’m just getting started. I’m gonna celebrate for 365 days. #willsmiththejump --: @alansilfen