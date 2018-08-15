Halle Berry's Epic Happy Birthday Gift From Will Smith: A Morphed Pic Of Them Together

Happy belated birthday to Halle Berry! The actress turned the big 5-2 on Tuesday. And like all good friends, Will Smith was there to wish her a very happy birthday on Instagram. Not to mention, he did so with one of the internet's most amazing pictures of all time!

After googling pics of himself with Halle, the best pic he could find...a morphed photo of the two of them. Ladies and gents, it's Wille Smerry!

So that's what Will Smith and Halle Berry's kids would look like. Ha!

Oh, and Halle Berry returned the favor with a combo pic of her own.

Yeah, we're never going to be able to look at either of them the same way again!