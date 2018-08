Willy Wonka is one of the greatest movies of all time. Easily one of Gene Wilder's best performances.

Gene Wilder left this Earth two years ago. Thankfully, he still lives on in movies and TV. And occasionally he'll go viral, with a remix of Willy Wonka.

Yes, someone has taken the song "Pure Imagination" as well as the dialogue from the movie and autotuned it! It's the trippiest version of Willy Wonka you'll ever see! Enjoy!