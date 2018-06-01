Woman Celebrates 288 Months Of Life With Newborn-Like Portraits

Ok, we all have that one friend who insists on giving their child's age in months. Even after the one year mark. "Little Jimmy is 26 months old." No, he's two! Just say two!

Now, imagine if a 24-year-old woman gave her age in months. That's 288 months to be exact. Well, we've found one Instagrammer that celebrated her birthday, not only in months but with a full blow newborn-like photo session.

Happy 288 months Zoey!!!

She doesn't look a day over 6 months.