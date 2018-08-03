Swimming Pool Saves Woman's Expensive China From Being Lost In The California Fires

If you're ever evacuated from your home due to fire, this is a life hack worth remembering. You can use your swimming pool as storage! With the water still in it!

A woman living in Northern California was forced evacuate her home due to the fire headed toward her house. However, before she left, she came up with a genius idea for her very precious five sets of china. She put it all in the swimming pool, leaving it on the top step until it was safe to go back home.

Nice! All the dishware is safe and sound, assuming the chlorine didn't damage it.