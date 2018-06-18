Woman Shaves Her Legs...On The Subway!

Less than a month after we discovered a woman shaving her legs in the community pool, we find a woman shaving her legs of the subway!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Why? Why? Why?

We understand that there are days where you're in a real hurry. However, if you have time to grab a razor and the shaving cream, you could probably stay at home another 5 minutes to shave off that stubble.

Video of Strange moment woman is seen shaving her legs on NYC subway - Daily Mail

The lack of water is making us cringe! That has razor burn written alllllllll over it!