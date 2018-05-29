This Woman Is Shaving Her Legs At The Community Pool!

No, no, no, no, no. no. Just NO! The community swimming pool is NOT your own personal bathtub.

We all know there are certain rules that you must abide by when it comes to swimming. The most obvious rule, no peeing in the pool! Of course, there's no running allowed. However, who knew we needed to tell people NOT to shave their legs!?!?!?!?!?!?

Even worse, she's not using shaving cream!!!!!!!!!!!!!! On the bright side though, at least she's not shaving her armpits.