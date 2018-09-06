Watch This Woman Scroll Through Her Boyfriend's iWatch While He Snoozes

September 6, 2018
Can you say trust issues?

This woman has no boundaries when it comes to snooping on her significant other. Since he's sitting down, she can't get to his actual phone to scroll through every single text message. So, the next best option, hover over him while he's sleeping and take a look at his iWatch.

You can’t be too careful these days

On the one hand, you have to applaud her detective skills. On the other hand, if you're that worried about what he's doing behind your back...the relationship might not be worth it.

