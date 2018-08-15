Breakup Gone Wrong: Ex Stole The Toilet While She Was Napping

If you're going to breakup with your significant other, it's probably not a great idea to take a nap while he's packing up his stuff. Why? Well, you can't be sure he won't take something you need.

In this case, dude stole the dang toilet!

Reddit user shelblikadoo is not having a great day. For starters, she and her boyfriend broke up. And now it looks like she's going to have to use her neighbor's bathroom for a while. After what could only be a very nasty breakup, while the ex was packing his things, she fell asleep. Upon waking up, there was a little something "off" about her bathroom. The toilet was missing!

Hahahahaha! That might be the ultimate last word.