The Cast Of Wonder Woman 1984 Recreates Iconic Breakfast Club Photo

When you think of iconic 80s films, no doubt The Breakfast Club comes to mind. In fact, you're probably picturing the cover of the VHS tape.

Now, the 80s are really popular in Hollywood movies right now, even TV shows like Stranger Things helped bring back the era. Wonder Woman is even hopping on the bandwagon, setting the much anticipated sequel in 1984.

So why not pay tribute to The Breakfast Club? Here's the entire cast of Wonder Woman 1984 posed exactly like Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, and Anthony Michael Hall!

It's perfect!