Did You Know Norwegians Use "Texas" As An Adjective?

It's always fun to learn new things about this great state of Texas. And today...we learned that Norwegians use the word "Texas" as an adjective. Texas can be used to describe something that is crazy or chaotic.

"Der var helt texas!"

This is the greatest news EVER! Dang right we Texans are crazy! Crazy for all things Texas!

Of course, we had to do a little investigating. Why is "Texas" an adjective in Norway? Apparently, cowboy movies and Western literature was a hugely popular in Norway. Most of the films and TV shows were heavily Texas-ed, which eventually led to the use of the word by Norwegians.

The first usage dates back to 1957, "helt texas", which means "completely crazy." Awesome!