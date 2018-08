We've got some good news for all you adrenaline junkies! Six Flags Over Texas is getting a new rollercoaster in 2019!

The Lone Star Revolution will be the largest loop coaster in the world! It will stand 100 feet tall (or 10 stories), go backwards and forwards in a 360 degree loop. There will even be a little hang-time at the top.

Video of NEW FOR 2019 - Lone Star Revolution | Six Flags Over Texas

This will be the 14th rollercoaster for Arlington.