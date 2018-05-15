Would You Eat Heinz Ketchup Ice Cream?

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ketchup ice cream...said no one ever.

The latest abomination to hit the ice cream market is Heinz ketchup flavored ice cream. And apparently, it's all Ed Sheeran's fault.

The popstar loves Heinz ketchup so much, that he has the logo on the bottle tattooed on his body. Not only that, but he also carries it with him on tour just in case it isn't available at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

So while he's touring in Ireland, a local gelato shop, Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina, created the Heinz ketchup flavor in hopes of luring the singer into the shop for a bite.

Video of This ice cream parlour sells Heinz Tomato Ketchup ice cream

GROSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!