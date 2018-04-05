WWE Hall Of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant Dies At Age 71 After Being Hit By A Truck

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, it's a sad day for wrestling fans all over the world. WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant has died. He was 71-years-old.

Unfortunately, the details around his death are horrible. Valiant was hit by an oncoming truck while crossing the street on Wednesday morning. He was running across a busy intersection in Pittsburgh (McKnight Road near Siebert Road) when he was hit. There is an investigation underway, as well as witnesses who say Valiant was not using the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.