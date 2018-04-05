wwe_logo

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

WWE Hall Of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant Dies At Age 71 After Being Hit By A Truck

April 5, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, it's a sad day for wrestling fans all over the world. WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant has died. He was 71-years-old.

Unfortunately, the details around his death are horrible. Valiant was hit by an oncoming truck while crossing the street on Wednesday morning. He was running across a busy intersection in Pittsburgh (McKnight Road near Siebert Road) when he was hit. There is an investigation underway, as well as witnesses who say Valiant was not using the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Tags: 
WWe
wrestler
luscious johnny valiant
Died
Dead
Passed Away
Car Accident
hall of fame