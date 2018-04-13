Yep, Bathroom Hand Dryers Are Basically Blowing Poo All Over Your Hands

Dear Lord in Heaven, public restrooms are just one enormous petri dish! A cesspool of bacteria and poo constantly floating around ALL DAY LONG!

A recent study published in the journal of Applied and Environmental Microbiology, confirmed our worst fears…restroom hand dryers suck up all that toilet bacteria and blow it back out onto your hands. A team in Connecticut discovered that “air-blasted plates carry between 18 and 60 colonies of bacteria on average.” Now comparing that to just plain ole hand exposure for two minutes in the bathroom, which leaves behind less than one colony on average. Grossssss!

The theory right now is that hand dryers act as some sort of bacteria “reservoir.” The other thought is that the intense blowing somehow helps more of the surrounding bacteria adhere to your hands. Grossssssss!

Looks like paper towels are going to be your best option when washing your hands in a public restroom. And since there isn’t a study on jeans, that could also be a viable option. Other than that, you want to stock up on hand sanitizer.

Via USA Today