You Can Only Pose In Front Of This Mural If You Are Verified On Twitter With 20,000 Followers

There are plenty of perks of being a "social media influencer" as a career.

You can set your own hours, make tons of money just by posting online, and you can be one of the few people allowed to pose in front of a brand new mural in Los Angeles. Yes, there is a mural in Los Angeles solely reserved for social media inlfuencers.

If you aren't verified on Twitter, and don't have at least 20,000 followers, you can walk on by. And don't try to sneak in for a quick pic, either. The mural is roped off and guarded at all times by security.

Today we are so excited to debut the beautiful mural we curated in the heart of the LA art scene. Come down and check it out. Unfortunately the mural is currently for verified influencers and people with over 20k followers only. However it may be public soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CRIzqaAhX8 — Like and Subscribe (@likeandsub) June 25, 2018

There’s a new security-guarded mural in LA that only allows influencers and verifieds to take pics in front of it. pic.twitter.com/PDlLJ9C0DI — justin caffier (@JustinCaffier) June 25, 2018

Internet sleuths believe this is all some big marketing stunt, for which nobody knows at the moment. The account, "Like and Subscribe," associated with the mural, however, teased that answers will be revealed on July 9th. Like and Subscribe has understandably received from backlash from the mural, but they wish people who have the means would take advantage of the opportunity rather than lament for those who aren't verified on Twitter and do not have at least 20,000 followers.

Disappointing to see a few verified influencers getting upset about the mural. There is no reason to be mad! We created it specifically for you. Instead of the negativity, come down and take a great photo! — Like and Subscribe (@likeandsub) June 25, 2018

Via People